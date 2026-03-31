Gov. Kemp urged to veto nonpartisan bill for 5 Atlanta counties

The Brief Metro Atlanta lawmakers are calling on Gov. Brian Kemp to veto a bill that would mandate nonpartisan elections in Georgia’s five largest counties. The Republican-sponsored legislation impacts Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Clayton counties, targeting high-profile offices like district attorneys and county commissioners. Local leaders and state representatives have threatened to file an immediate lawsuit if the governor signs the bill into law, calling it unconstitutional.



A group of metro Atlanta county and house lawmakers are urging Gov. Brian Kemp to veto a Republican-sponsored bill that would force nonpartisan elections upon the state's most populous counties.

What we know:

The proposed legislation would mandate nonpartisan elections for high-profile local offices, including district attorneys and county commissioners.

This change would only apply to five specific Georgia counties: Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton.

Republican supporters of the bill argue that removing party labels is essential to making elections fair and protecting election integrity. However, local leaders like DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and state lawmakers representing these areas call the move a "blatantly unconstitutional power grab."

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if Gov. Brian Kemp intends to sign or veto the legislation, as his office has not yet responded to requests for comment. Additionally, while DeKalb County officials have indicated they will sue immediately upon the bill's signing, it is not yet known if the other four impacted counties will join as co-plaintiffs in a single legal filing or pursue separate challenges.

Arguments over 'equal protection' and fairness

The other side:

Critics of the bill argue that by singling out metro Atlanta’s largest counties—which have recently elected several Democratic officeholders—the state is bypassing the will of the voters. They contend that the bill violates equal protection under the law.

During a news conference at the state capitol, officials argued that if elections are to be nonpartisan, the rule should apply equally to all 159 counties and all 51 judicial circuits in Georgia rather than impacting only certain urban areas.

What they're saying:

"That is the case then it should apply equally to all counties. All 159 counties, all 51 judicial circuits, it should apply equally to everyone and not impact to certain urban counties," officials stated during the conference.

What's next:

All eyes are now on Governor Kemp’s desk. If the governor signs the bill into law, DeKalb County has already indicated that a lawsuit will be filed immediately to challenge the constitutionality of the measure.