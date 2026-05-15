Brookhaven preschool child cruelty arrests: Teacher and director charged

The Brief A lead teacher and the director at a Brookhaven preschool face child cruelty charges after police said children were mistreated inside a classroom. Authorities identified six victims ranging from 11 months to 3 years old but believe more children could be affected by the actions. The preschool administration stated they are fully cooperating with law enforcement while keeping staff devoted to maintaining a safe environment.



A lead preschool teacher and the facility's director face child cruelty charges after Brookhaven police said young children were mistreated inside a classroom.

Investigators began looking into the facility after uncovering information during a separate investigation.

What we know:

Charles Wheeler, 27, a lead teacher at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Pre-School and Kindergarten, has been charged with six counts of cruelty to children in the first degree. Brookhaven Police Department authorities said they began looking into Wheeler after uncovering information during a separate investigation.

"And that led investigators to follow up on that and that led us to arrest that individual for those offenses," Brookhaven Police Lt. Anthony Petron said.

Police also arrested Beverly Moon, the director of the preschool. Moon is charged with party to a crime to cruelty to children in the first degree because police said she had knowledge of the incidents taking place and did not report it to the proper authorities.

Investigators said Wheeler's offenses were both physical and emotional. According to police, Wheeler used "excessive measures" to restrain children inside the classroom, causing them to be in distress.

"During the course of the investigation we had corroborating witnesses that came forward," Petron said. Authorities have identified six victims so far, but they believe there could be additional children affected.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the nature of the separate investigation that initially led them to Wheeler. It remains unclear how long the alleged mistreatment had been occurring inside the classroom before witnesses came forward.

Authorities have not specified the exact number of times the excessive measures were used or how many additional families might be involved. The identity of the corroborating witnesses who came forward during the investigation has also not been released.

What they're saying:

The acting director of Oglethorpe Presbyterian Pre-School and Kindergarten released a statement noting that the school is fully cooperating with the investigation.

"We must trust that our legal system will do its job and find the truth surrounding these allegations," the statement read. "Meanwhile, teachers and staff remain devoted to the children and preschool and committed to providing a safe nurturing environment for our children."

What's next:

Police said the investigation is ongoing as they look for more potential victims. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department.

"If there are any other parents that may have had encounter or circumstances where their children came forward about an incident, we encourage them to come forward to us and share that information to see if it's related to this case," Petron said.