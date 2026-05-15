Newnan police chase: Driver hits 108 mph in downtown

The Brief A Newnan police chase ended with the arrest of a suspected drunk driver who reached speeds over 100 mph through a downtown business district. Authorities say the driver ran traffic lights and drove on the wrong side of the road before getting trapped on a dead-end street. The suspect, identified as Carlos Amador Garcia, told officers he drove away because his license was suspended.



A suspected drunk driver is in custody after Newnan police say he sped through a busy downtown business district at speeds reaching 108 mph.

Newnan police chase ends

What we know:

Newnan Police Department officers initially observed Carlos Amador Garcia driving between 60 and 70 mph. When an officer activated his blue lights, Garcia allegedly accelerated and drove away.

Garcia was said to have reached a top speed of 108 mph in a 25 mph zone. Police say he ran traffic lights and drove on the wrong side of the road before turning down a dead-end street, where officers blocked his vehicle.

When questioned by officers about why he ran, Garcia said his license had been suspended.

Officer describes the scene

What they're saying:

Officer Samantha Baez of the Newnan Police Department noted the extreme danger. The pursuit went down LaGrange Street, which Baez described as highly populated at night.

"A lot of people on the roads, cars," Baez said. "It's kind of like a bar scene, especially at that time."

Police said they have charged Garcia with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road and felony fleeing, among other charges.