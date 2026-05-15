Chick-fil-A Dwarf House: Hapeville landmark celebrates 80 years

Image 1 of 13 ▼ The historic Chick-fil-A Dwarf House celebrated its 80th anniversary with free guided tours and exclusive menu samples at the birthplace of the famous chicken sandwich in Hapeville, Georgia on May 15, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief The original Chick-fil-A Dwarf House in Hapeville is celebrating its 80th anniversary Friday with free guided tours and exclusive menu samples. Founded by S. Truett Cathy in 1946, this location is the birthplace of the chicken sandwich and still features original artifacts like the "Little Red Door". Guests got a behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant's progression from a 24-hour diner.



The original Dwarf House celebrated 80 years in Hapeville Friday with a special event honoring the birthplace of the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.

Hapeville restaurant anniversary

What we know:

The Dwarf House, located at 461 N. Central Ave., hosted the event, including "quick 20-minute tours" where guests can see the progression of the building and step into the kitchen to see how their famous pies are made.

"80 years ago, Mr. Truett Cathy opened this restaurant in this very spot as the dwarf grill," said Adam Cooper Dunn, the full-service director. The celebration was free and included samples of fried pies, chilled pies, and "tasty drinks."

Chick-fil-A dwarf house history

The backstory:

The restaurant began when Truett and Ben Cathy took out a $5,000 loan to build the structure from the ground up, using a "$35 flat iron grill." It was named for its modest footprint, as it originally sat only 26 people with 10 stools and four booths.

Before it was a global chain, it was a 24-hour diner that served burgers and steaks to railroad workers and people from the nearby Ford plant. "The railroad workers looking for some quick service would just stop the train on the tracks," Dunn explained. "Truett would make him a burger and fries and send him on their away."

Historical artifacts preserved

What they're saying:

Following a 2022 renovation, the building still holds pieces of its original character. This includes stools from the 1967 front counter, multicolored stained-glass windows, and repurposed bricks.

The building also features 15 hidden dwarf figurines representing longtime team members and the Cathy family. "That's Mr. True it himself," Dunn said of one figurine. "Wearing his blazer that he always wore holding his chicken sandwich, because why not?"

Global company growth

Big picture view:

From its start in Hapeville, Chick-fil-A has grown to at least 3,000 restaurants. The company is currently expanding into international markets including Singapore, Ireland, England, Puerto Rico, and Canada.