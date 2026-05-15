No critical injuries reported in Atlanta police vehicle accident

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police investigate a crash involving an Atlanta police officer along Chattahoochee Avenue NW in Atlanta on May 15, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief An Atlanta police officer was involved in a two-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon on the Chattahoochee Avenue bridge over the railroad tracks. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed there were no critical injuries reported following the collision involving an SUV and a bucket truck. Aerial footage showed the police vehicle sustained significant front-end damage, but the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.



An Atlanta police officer was involved in a wreck in northwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. along Chattahoochee Avenue NW on the span over the railroad tracks.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, there were no critical injuries in the vehicle accident.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:15 p.m. to find an APD SUV with a crumpled hood and front-end damage. A bucket truck was stopped in front of it.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet stated what caused the collision between the police vehicle and the bucket truck.

It remains unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the wreck or if any citations will be issued.

Authorities have not released the identity of the officer involved or the driver of the truck.