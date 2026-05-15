Sutton Middle School evacuated after gas leak

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A gas leak detected Friday morning forced the full evacuation of Sutton Middle School. (Credit: FOX 5)

The Brief A gas leak detected Friday morning forced the full evacuation of Sutton Middle School. Students and staff were moved to the Northside Drive campus for the remainder of the day. Atlanta Gas Light is on-site working to identify and repair the cause of the leak.



Sutton Middle School was evacuated Friday morning due to a gas leak, according to Atlanta Public Schools officials.

What we know:

A district spokesperson confirmed the leak was detected early in the day, leading to the safe evacuation of all students and staff. Following the district's safety protocols, everyone was moved to the Northside Drive campus, where they will remain for the rest of the school day.

Officials from the Atlanta Public Schools Facilities Department are currently working alongside Atlanta Gas Light to address the issue and ensure the building is safe.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the school on Powers Ferry Road late Thursday morning. The school appeared to be empty, with fire trucks from AFRD outside.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear what caused the leak or how the relocation will affect afternoon dismissal procedures.