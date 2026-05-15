Georgia transfer Ja'Marley Riddle arrested on felony charges: report

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The Brief Georgia defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle was arrested following a high-speed traffic stop on I-95 in southeast Georgia. Officers reportedly clocked the East Carolina transfer at 95 mph and discovered controlled substances during a vehicle search. Riddle faces two felony drug charges and has since posted bail totaling over $16,500.



Ja'Marley Riddle was arrested on speeding and felony possession charges last week in southeast Georgia, according to a police report first obtained by WGIG 98.7 FM.

What they're saying:

Riddle — a transfer from East Carolina — was caught speeding on Interstate 95 near St. Simons on May 8, according to the report. One officer driving an unmarked vehicle alerted another officer down the road that the Georgia defensive back needed to be stopped.

Riddle was allegedly observed "weaving in and out of traffic" at around 95 mph while driving a Dodge Durango. After stopping the vehicle, an officer reported noticing the smell of marijuana inside the vehicle and described Riddle as acting "extremely nervous" during the traffic stop.

According to the report, after telling the officer that he did not possess any controlled substances, Riddle gave them permission to search his vehicle.

Riddle was charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, according to the report. His bail was set at $4,258 for that charge. The other felony charge was for a Schedule I or II controlled substance, with his bail listed at $12,058.

His misdemeanor charge of speeding had bail set at $210, which he posted in conjunction with the other felonies.

The other side:

FOX News received a statement from UGA that reads, "We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."