Beltline murder suspect had prior convictions

The Brief The man accused of killing a 23-year-old on the Atlanta Beltline has a prior history of misdemeanor convictions. Officials say the suspect led police on a five-hour manhunt through Midtown before being arrested near a church. The Fulton County Solicitor General is calling for better mental health resources following the tragedy.



The man accused of stabbing and killing a woman on the Atlanta Beltline had previous convictions, according to the Fulton County Solicitor General's Office.

What they're saying:

The office confirmed that Jahmare Brown had been previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes.

In a statement extending condolences to the victims' families, the Solicitor General’s Office said the incident shows the need to improve services for individuals suffering from mental illness.

"Incidents such as this further highlight the importance of continued investment in mental health intervention, community safety initiatives, and collaborative public safety strategies, along with improved funding," the office said. "The tragedy of this incident underscores the broader and ongoing challenges our community faces in balancing accountability, public safety, and access to meaningful behavioral health resources."

The backstory:

Brown is accused of attacking a USPS employee with a rock before getting away on a bike. Afterward, police said Brown stabbed 23-year-old Alyssa Paige, who later died at the hospital.

Following the alleged crimes, Brown led police on an approximately five-hour manhunt. Investigators used surveillance video to track him as he fled on a bicycle. Officers later arrested Brown up the street from the Fox Theatre, outside St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Peachtree Street.

What's next:

Brown is charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He waived his first appearance in court.

What we don't know:

While police have not officially released a motive, they believe he was having a mental health crisis when the incident occurred.