Georgia House passes nonpartisan election bill for metro Atlanta

The Brief The Georgia House passed HB 369, requiring nonpartisan elections for DAs and other offices in five metro Atlanta counties. The mandate applies only to Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton counties starting in 2028. Critics argue the bill is an unconstitutional move to target Democratic leaders and African American women holding office.



The Georgia House gave final approval Friday to a bill that would strip party labels from local elections in the state's most populous metro Atlanta counties.

GOP pushes for nonpartisan metro races

What we know:

The Republican-majority House passed HB 369, a measure that mandates nonpartisan elections for district attorneys, solicitors general, county commissioners, court clerks, and tax commissioners. The bill specifically targets Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton counties. State Sen. John Albers, the bill's sponsor, argued the change is necessary to promote public safety and move away from political games. If signed into law, the new rules would take effect in 2028.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the legislation, as a spokesperson declined to comment on his intent Friday. Additionally, the outcome of promised legal challenges from local officials and the District Attorneys’ Association of Georgia is yet to be determined.

Leaders blast 'unconstitutional' legislation

What they're saying:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis called the bill a "blatantly unconstitutional attack on metro Atlanta voters" driven by race and partisan frustration. In a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, she wrote:

"This bill is a blatantly unconstitutional attack on metro Atlanta voters, driven in part by race and by legislators who are trying to rewrite the rules because they do not like the outcomes of free and fair elections. Targeting five metro Atlanta counties that elected African American women as District Attorneys while leaving other areas untouched is discriminatory, hypocritical, and raises serious constitutional concerns. Just as troubling is the General Assembly’s decision to ignore the bipartisan expertise of the District Attorneys Association of Georgia in opposing this bill in favor of purely partisan political action. We will see the MAGA extremists who passed this legislation in court."

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston added that she is "appalled" by the effort to "hide information from Georgia voters" and urged a veto. Her full statement reads:

"I am appalled that Republicans in the state legislature want to hide information from Georgia voters in local elections because they no longer control offices in the state’s largest counties. This bill is a blatant attempt to steal power from democratically elected Black leaders in metro Atlanta. I urge Governor Brian Kemp to veto this unconstitutional legislation. Otherwise, my colleagues and I are prepared to file a legal challenge."

The District Attorneys’ Association of Georgia has consistently opposed this shift. In a letter to the House, the association noted it voted unanimously against similar legislation earlier this session. They argue that because DAs are state judicial branch officers rather than county officers, changing their partisan status requires a state constitutional amendment and a statewide ballot measure, similar to the process used for Probate Judges.

Local perspective:

The bill focuses exclusively on the core metro Atlanta area. While Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton are Democratic strongholds, Cobb and Gwinnett have shifted toward Democratic control since 2016. Some Republicans, including Rep. Jordan Ridley, voted against the bill, arguing that if it were good policy, it should be applied statewide rather than targeting specific counties.

Future of metro Atlanta ballots

What's next:

The bill now heads to Governor Brian Kemp's desk. If signed, opponents have already signaled their intent to take the matter to court. DA Sherry Boston stated that her colleagues are "prepared to file a legal challenge" if the legislation is not vetoed.