Leaders urge Kemp to veto 'discriminatory' metro election bill

The Brief Leaders are urging Governor Brian Kemp to veto a bill targeting five metro Atlanta counties. The measure would move local nonpartisan races to May primaries instead of November elections. Critics claim the bill is unconstitutional and unfairly targets Georgia’s most diverse communities.



A powerful coalition of Georgia leaders is demanding Governor Brian Kemp veto a bill that would move local elections to May primaries in five metro Atlanta counties.

The coalition of civil rights and business leaders argues HB 369 dilutes political power in Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton counties by moving key local races to May.

What we know:

The coalition warns that HB 369 is not about reform, but about diluting the political power of Georgia’s most diverse regions. By moving races for District Attorney, County Commission, and other local offices to May, critics argue the bill strategically shifts the deciding vote away from the high-turnout General Election.

What they're saying:

Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts views the legislation as a piece of a much larger puzzle, stating:

"This is just a part of this overall plan to nationalize the elections in this country... it all began with that FBI raid in Fulton County and our elections hub on the night of January 28th."

Richard Rowe, CEO of Communities United for Justice, echoes this sentiment, calling the bill an "attack on segments of the community" that undermines the ideal of "one Georgia."

The other side:

Republican leadership maintains that removing partisan labels from the courthouse is a "common-sense" move intended to improve local governance. Following the bill's passage in late March, House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration (R-Mulberry) dismissed claims of partisan targeting.

"This measure was reviewed on what is going to provide the best services, the best government for local governments," Efstration said. "There is no Republican line and a Democrat line when entering the courthouse."

What's next:

The coalition is now escalating its pressure campaign. After a preliminary meeting with the governor’s staff, leaders like Helen Butler of the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda say that isn’t enough. The group is currently pressing for a private meeting with Governor Kemp to deliver their demand for a veto in person.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office says he is currently reviewing the bill and will provide an update once that process is complete.