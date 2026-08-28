Gainesville man facing 132 child exploitation charges

The Brief Hall County investigators have added 132 child sexual exploitation charges against Richard A. Garcia-Hernandez, who was already jailed in a child sexual abuse case. Investigators allege Garcia-Hernandez produced five videos and two images showing him sexually abusing two girls. One alleged victim is a girl younger than 10 identified in the original case; investigators believe the second child is not from the Hall County area.



A Gainesville man already being held without bond in a child sexual abuse case is now facing 132 additional charges after investigators searched electronic devices seized from his home.

What we know:

Richard A. Garcia-Hernandez, 45, was charged Thursday with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly producing child sexual abuse material and 125 counts for possessing it, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators allege Garcia-Hernandez created five videos and two images showing himself sexually abusing two girls.

One of the children is the same girl, who is younger than 10, at the center of the case that initially led to his arrest in July. Investigators believe the second alleged victim is not from the Hall County area.

Electronic devices lead to 132 additional charges

What they found:

The new charges came after the sheriff's office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted forensic examinations of electronic devices seized during a July 2 search of Garcia-Hernandez's Gainesville home.

In addition to the seven videos and images investigators say Garcia-Hernandez produced, authorities said they discovered another 118 pieces of child sexual abuse material that he is not accused of creating. Investigators said those files did not depict Garcia-Hernandez or local victims.

The findings resulted in a total of 125 possession charges and seven production-related charges.

Original investigation involved girl younger than 10

The backstory:

The investigation began June 22 after a girl younger than 10 disclosed alleged abuse to a family member, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators allege the abuse occurred at Garcia-Hernandez's Waldrip Drive residence between May 2025 and late January 2026.

Authorities said Garcia-Hernandez knew the child before the alleged abuse began. Investigators also accused him of showing her pornographic videos on his phone and using access to the online game Roblox as leverage to gain her compliance.

Deputies arrested Garcia-Hernandez at his home July 2. He was initially charged with aggravated sodomy, sexual battery, grooming a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, all felonies.

Garcia-Hernandez has remained in the Hall County Jail without bond since that arrest. He is also being held on an immigration detainer.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.