Athens police: No evidence rape occurred in downtown case

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The Brief Athens-Clarke County police say investigators found no evidence to support an initial report that a rape occurred in downtown Athens. The investigation instead uncovered alleged fraudulent financial card activity involving the person who initially reported a possible sexual assault. Two Athens men, Timothy Evans and Dennie Smith, now face financial transaction card-related charges.



Athens-Clarke County police say they have found no evidence that a rape occurred in a downtown Athens case that initially began as a possible sexual assault investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: UGA student reports sexual battery near Athens City Hall

What we know:

Police began investigating after responding to a local hospital Aug. 21 regarding a report of a possible sexual assault that was believed to have occurred overnight near City Hall.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man charged with fraud in Athens sexual assault case

Following what the department described as a thorough investigation, detectives concluded there was no evidence to support that a rape had occurred.

Investigation leads to financial fraud charges

What they're saying:

While investigating the original report, detectives said they discovered fraudulent financial transaction card activity involving the person who had reported the possible assault.

Timothy Evans, 49, of Athens, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud.

Police later identified a second suspect, 40-year-old Dennie Smith of Athens. Smith is charged with financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.

The department did not provide additional details about the alleged fraud, including what was purchased, how much money was involved or the relationship between the suspects and the person who initially reported the possible assault.

Police stress sexual assault reports taken seriously

Athens-Clarke County police said the department takes all reports of sexual assault seriously and thanked those involved for cooperating with the investigation.

The department also directed sexual assault survivors seeking assistance to The Cottage Sexual Assault Center and Children's Advocacy Center.