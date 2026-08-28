Hall County deputy on leave for making harassing phone calls

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The Brief Hall County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Scott Flanagan was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of making harassing phone calls. Flanagan was booked into the Hall County Jail and released after posting a $650 bond. The 30-year-old patrol deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated.



Hall County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest on a misdemeanor charge.

What we know:

Austin Scott Flanagan, 30, of Gainesville, is charged with making harassing phone calls, according to the sheriff's office. The charge was brought by the Gainesville Police Department.

Flanagan was taken into custody at Hall County Sheriff's Office headquarters and booked into the Hall County Jail shortly after noon. He was later released after posting a $650 bond.

Deputy placed on paid leave

What's next:

The sheriff's office said Flanagan will remain on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Flanagan has worked for the Hall County Sheriff's Office since November 2022.

The sheriff's office referred questions about the circumstances surrounding the charge and arrest to Gainesville police. Additional details about what led to the investigation were not immediately released.