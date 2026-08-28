Would-be thieves target luxury clothing store in West Midtown

The Brief Would-be thieves tried to break into Luxury Box ATL in Atlanta's West Midtown early Friday. The attempted burglary damaged the men's clothing store on 17th Street. The owner does not believe any merchandise was stolen.



A luxury men's clothing store in West Midtown is cleaning up damage after would-be thieves tried to break into the business early Friday morning.

What we know:

The attempted burglary happened at Luxury Box ATL on 17th Street.

The would-be thieves damaged the building during the attempt, leaving the owner with repairs to make. The owner said he has already had to replace bricks damaged during the incident.

Owner says merchandise appears untouched

What they're saying:

Despite the damage, the owner does not believe the would-be thieves managed to steal any merchandise from the store.

What we don't know:

Additional details about how the suspects attempted to get inside were not immediately available.

It was also unclear Friday morning whether police had identified any suspects or made arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.