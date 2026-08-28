Weekend lane closures planned on I-285 in Atlanta

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The Brief Two left lanes of I-285 northbound and southbound will close on Atlanta's Westside Perimeter this weekend. The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will repair and replace concrete slabs as part of ongoing construction along the interstate.



Drivers traveling on Atlanta's Westside Perimeter should prepare for another weekend of construction and potential delays on Interstate 285.

What we know:

Two left lanes of I-285 will close in both directions beginning Friday night while crews repair and replace concrete slabs.

When lanes will close

Weather permitting, the closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and remain in place through 5 a.m. Monday.

Unlike previous construction that required more extensive closures, only the two left lanes in each direction are expected to be affected this weekend.

What you can do:

Drivers traveling through the area should allow additional time and expect delays, particularly during periods of heavier traffic.