Weekend lane closures planned on I-285 in Atlanta
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ATLANTA - Drivers traveling on Atlanta's Westside Perimeter should prepare for another weekend of construction and potential delays on Interstate 285.
What we know:
Two left lanes of I-285 will close in both directions beginning Friday night while crews repair and replace concrete slabs.
When lanes will close
Weather permitting, the closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and remain in place through 5 a.m. Monday.
Unlike previous construction that required more extensive closures, only the two left lanes in each direction are expected to be affected this weekend.
What you can do:
Drivers traveling through the area should allow additional time and expect delays, particularly during periods of heavier traffic.