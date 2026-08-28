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Weekend lane closures planned on I-285 in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published August 28, 2026 8:01 AM EDT
Published August 28, 2026 8:01 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Two left lanes of I-285 northbound and southbound will close on Atlanta's Westside Perimeter this weekend.
    • The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday.
    • Crews will repair and replace concrete slabs as part of ongoing construction along the interstate.

ATLANTA - Drivers traveling on Atlanta's Westside Perimeter should prepare for another weekend of construction and potential delays on Interstate 285.

What we know:

Two left lanes of I-285 will close in both directions beginning Friday night while crews repair and replace concrete slabs.

When lanes will close

Weather permitting, the closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and remain in place through 5 a.m. Monday.

Unlike previous construction that required more extensive closures, only the two left lanes in each direction are expected to be affected this weekend.

What you can do:

Drivers traveling through the area should allow additional time and expect delays, particularly during periods of heavier traffic.

The Source

  • Information provided by Georgia Department of Transportation. 

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