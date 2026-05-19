Measles hits metro Atlanta family: What you need to know about symptoms

The Brief Three unvaccinated family members in metro Atlanta tested positive for measles this week after returning from international travel. Health officials are tracing individuals who may have encountered the infected family members once they returned home.



A metro Atlanta family of three tested positive for measles this week after returning from a trip overseas, prompting a local public health contact tracing investigation.

Metro Atlanta health investigation

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the family was entirely unvaccinated and had recently traveled internationally. While they were not contagious during their actual travel, health workers are actively searching for individuals who may have encountered the three family members after they arrived back home in Georgia.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can linger in the air or remain on physical surfaces for up to two hours after an infected individual has left the room. Symptoms usually appear 7 to 14 days after exposure and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes before a rash of tiny red spots spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

Ongoing public health search

What we don't know:

The state health department has not yet released the specific flight details, public locations, or local businesses that the family visited after returning home. Officials have also not disclosed the specific country where the family contracted the virus.

Georgia measles case counts

By the numbers:

5 : The total number of confirmed measles cases in Georgia so far during 2026, including this family group.

10 : The total number of confirmed measles cases recorded across Georgia throughout 2025.

95% : The percentage of people who develop immunity to measles, mumps, and rubella after receiving a single dose of the MMR vaccine.

98%: The enhanced protection percentage reached after receiving a second booster dose of the vaccine.

Medical vaccination guidelines

The backstory:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age, followed by a second dose between 4 and 6 years old. For infants aged 6 to 11 months who are traveling internationally, the CDC advises a single preventative dose before departure, followed by two regular doses after their first birthday. Getting vaccinated also builds community protection for infants who are too young or individuals who are medically unable to receive the shot.

Emergency health instructions

What you can do:

Anyone experiencing measles symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately to seek guidance. You must call your doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic before arriving so they can prepare for your symptoms and prevent exposing other patients. For more detailed information on exposure and prevention, residents can visit the Georgia Department of Public Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.