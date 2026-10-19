Measles exposure reported at LongHorn Steakhouse in Perry

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The Brief Georgia health officials are warning of possible measles exposure at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Perry on Oct. 7. Anyone at the restaurant between 7 and 10 p.m. that day may have been exposed to the virus. People who are not immune to measles should monitor for symptoms through Oct. 28 and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop



The Georgia Department of Public Health is warning customers who visited a LongHorn Steakhouse in Perry earlier this month that they may have been exposed to measles.

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What we know:

The warning comes as health officials investigate a confirmed measles case in neighboring Macon County.

Investigators determined that the infected person visited the restaurant at 100 Hampton Court in Perry on Oct. 7, between 7 and 10 p.m., while contagious.

Anyone who was at the restaurant during that three-hour period is encouraged to check their vaccination records and watch for symptoms.

What symptoms should people watch for?

What they're saying:

Health officials say people who have not been vaccinated or previously had measles should monitor for symptoms through Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Symptoms typically develop seven to 14 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days to appear.

Early signs include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A red rash generally follows, beginning on the head and spreading down the body.

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Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

Health officials warn people not to visit a doctor's office, hospital or public health clinic without calling ahead to report possible measles symptoms. This allows medical staff to take precautions to prevent further exposure.

Measles spreads easily through the air

Big picture view:

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The virus can remain airborne for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine, provides the best protection against infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses for children, with the first given between 12 and 15 months and the second between ages 4 and 6.

Adults born in 1957 or later generally need at least one dose unless they have documented immunity or meet other vaccination criteria.

Anyone unsure about their vaccination status should contact their healthcare provider.

More information is available through the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC.