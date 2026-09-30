5 new measles cases confirmed in Jasper County family

The Brief Health officials confirmed five additional measles cases in a Jasper County family. The infected siblings were either unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, with at least one having traveled out of state. Georgia has now recorded 21 confirmed measles cases in 2026, up from 10 cases total in 2025.



The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed five new measles cases in Jasper County, bringing the state's total to 21 cases this year, according to health officials.

What we know:

Five siblings in Jasper County tested positive for measles after either skipping or not completing their vaccinations.

State health officials said Wednesday that at least one of the children recently traveled out of state.

The virus spreads through coughing and sneezing, and it can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a red rash. These new cases are not connected to an earlier outbreak in Cobb County.

By the numbers:

Georgia has recorded 21 confirmed cases of measles so far in 2026.

That is more than double the 10 total cases reported across the state in 2025.

Health officials note that a single dose of the MMR vaccine provides over 95% protection, while a second dose increases immunity to 98%.

The CDC recommends children get their first MMR vaccine dose between 12 and 15 months of age and the second between 4 and 6 years of age.

Anyone showing measles symptoms should call a doctor before visiting a clinic, office or emergency room to prevent spreading the virus to others.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the specific places the infected siblings visited while contagious.

State health officials are working to trace anyone who may have come into contact with the family.