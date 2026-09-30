Police raid 9 metro Atlanta massage spas in trafficking probe

The Brief Law enforcement officers raided nine massage businesses in the Atlanta area during a major human trafficking probe. Six individuals face criminal charges, including racketeering, pimping and keeping a place of prostitution. Authorities identified nine potential human trafficking victims and seized over $400,000 in cash during the operation.



Nearly 100 federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed simultaneous search warrants at nine metro Atlanta massage businesses Sept. 29 as part of a months-long human trafficking investigation.

What we know:

A multi-agency operation involving the Peachtree City Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, and the Tyrone Police Department targeted massage establishments across the region.

Among the raided locations were Oak and Stone Massage at 1952 E. Highway 54, Suite 300 in Peachtree City; Serene Spa at 602 Dogwood Trail, Suite F in Tyrone; Healing Massage at 105 St. Stephens Court in Tyrone; and Ivy Massage at 2165 Cheshire Bridge Road SE, Suite 4 in Atlanta.

Investigators arrested six people on severe charges:

Yuhan Zhang: Georgia RICO Act violation, pimping, keeping a place of prostitution.

Yang Wu: Georgia RICO Act violation, pimping, keeping a place of prostitution, masturbation for hire, prostitution.

Haoran Zou: Georgia RICO Act violation, pimping, keeping a place of prostitution.

Charles Shetterly: Georgia RICO Act violation.

Yuhong Wei: Georgia RICO Act violation, pimping, keeping a place of prostitution.

Anthony Ramsey: Georgia RICO Act violation.

During the search warrant executions, victim advocates and interpreters from the GBI and Homeland Security Investigations offered services to nine potential human trafficking victims.

Officers also seized eight vehicles, over $400,000 in cash, and froze associated bank accounts.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed if additional suspects are being sought, but the investigation remains active and ongoing with more charges possible as evidence is reviewed.