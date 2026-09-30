Fire at DeKalb County junkyard spreads to woods, officials say

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The Brief Firefighters responded to a junkyard on Rogers Lake Road on Wednesday afternoon. Multiple burning vehicles spread flames to a business trailer and surrounding woods. Everyone inside was accounted for, and no injuries were reported.



A fire broke out at a metro Atlanta junkyard on Wednesday afternoon after multiple vehicles caught fire and spread to a wooded area on Rogers Lake Road.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded around 1 p.m. to a business at 1945 Rogers Lake Road, which is the address of Metro-Atlanta Junk Cars in Lithonia.

Crews found several vehicles on fire, with flames spreading to a trailer on the property and into nearby woods. Firefighters quickly began putting out the flames to keep the fire from spreading further.

Everyone inside the business was safely accounted for. Authorities reported no injuries to firefighters or anyone else.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed what started the fire.