Nashville Predators games to air on FOX 5 | How to watch

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The Brief FOX 5 Atlanta is partnering with Scripps Sports to broadcast Nashville Predators NHL games locally across Georgia for the 2026-27 season. Coverage includes 30-minute pregame and postgame shows alongside the complete local Predators TV broadcast crew for 85 regional games. The schedule included four pre-season games and 81 regular season games.



FOX 5 Atlanta is bringing NHL hockey back to local television through a new broadcast partnership with Scripps Sports to air Nashville Predators games throughout the upcoming season.

Atlanta hockey broadcast

What we know:

The multi-year media rights deal covers 85 regional games, including four preseason and 81 regular-season contests.

The network reaches across Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. Standard game broadcasts will feature 30-minute pregame and postgame shows alongside the returning Predators TV team of Willy Daunic, Chris Mason, Hal Gill, Lyndsay Rowley and Kara Hammer.

NHL in Atlanta

What they're saying:

"Atlanta has a proud hockey history, and FOX 5 is excited to bring NHL action back to viewers across our community," said Bill Schneider, FOX 5 Atlanta senior vice president and general manager. Schneider noted growing up in Georgia attending Atlanta Flames games and watching the Atlanta Thrashers as an adult. "We’re proud that FOX 5 can now give Atlanta fans a local destination to watch the Nashville Predators all season long," Schneider said.

Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports, stated that expanding the broadcast network to Atlanta demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships. "Atlanta represents a significant market opportunity for NHL coverage, and this partnership with FOX 5 allows us to bring compelling hockey content to fans who have been underserved in this sport," Lawlor said.

Where to watch Nashville Predators hockey

What you can do:

Matchups will air primarily on BUZZR, channel 5.3.

Over-the-Air Antenna: Tune your digital antenna to channel 5.3 (if you cannot find it, run a channel rescan on your television).

Cable and Satellite Providers: Availability varies by provider, but it can typically be found via local Station Finder listings or streaming platforms like Fubo and Tubi.

The agreement extends the Predators' television footprint to eight additional markets outside Nashville, creating one of the largest regional hockey broadcast networks in the nation.