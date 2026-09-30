Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for abusing teen in Suwanee

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The Brief A Gwinnett County jury convicted Caleb Jamal Burton of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in 2021. Burton was sentenced to 30 years, with 25 to be served in prison. Prosecutors said the abuse occurred at a Suwanee home between April and November 2021.



A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a Gwinnett County jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a teenage girl at a home in Suwanee.

What we know:

Caleb Jamal Burton, 25, was convicted of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and six counts of child molestation. He received a 30-year sentence, with 25 years to be served in prison, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.

Abuse occurred in 2021

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said Burton forced the 15-year-old girl to endure sexual acts against her will between April and November 2021. Burton was 19 at the time.

After the girl reported the abuse to her family, Burton returned to Mississippi. He was later arrested and extradited to Gwinnett County.

Jury reviewed forensic interview

During the trial, jurors watched three hours of the girl’s forensic interview recorded in 2021. They deliberated for three hours before returning guilty verdicts.

"We are pleased that this outcome can begin to bring some closure to this victim and her family," Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "And we are thankful for the trial team who worked diligently for this result."

Special Victims Unit prosecuted case

Special Victims Unit Assistant District Attorney Dallas Cox and Assistant District Attorney Nicole Eck prosecuted the case with assistance from SVU Investigator Joseph Boyd and SVU Victim Witness Advocate Rocio Pineda.

The district attorney’s office also credited the Suwanee Police Department with helping prosecutors secure the convictions.