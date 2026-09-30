Woman shot in foot during argument on Spring Street

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The Brief Atlanta police took two women into custody after a Wednesday morning shooting on Spring St NW left a female victim injured. Emergency responders found a female victim with a gunshot wound to her foot before transporting her to a hospital. Officers charged one woman with aggravated assault and another with obstruction following an argument where alcohol may have been involved.



Atlanta police arrested two women Wednesday morning after a dispute ended with a woman being shot in the foot on Spring Street, according to law enforcement.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 70 Spring St NW around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Upon arrival, first responders found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the foot.

She was alert, conscious and breathing when emergency crews took her to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators said the victim was hanging out with two other women when an argument broke out.

The dispute escalated until the victim was shot.

Preliminary investigation shows alcohol may have played a factor in the violence.

Officers took Rachel King, born Sept. 3, and Carmen Carter into custody at the scene.

Police charged King with aggravated assault and took her to the Fulton County Jail.

Authorities charged Carter with obstruction and booked her into the City of Atlanta Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the female victim shot in the foot.

Authorities have also not specified what caused the dispute or who fired the gun.

The investigation remains active as officers continue looking into the shooting.