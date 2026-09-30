5th suspect charged in mass shooting at Macon park

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The Brief Investigators arrested five suspects after an exchange of gunfire at Carolyn Crayton Park injured 12 people early Sunday morning. Bibb County deputies charged a 15-year-old boy as an adult with 12 counts of aggravated assault on Tuesday. The suspects face multiple felony assault charges while held without bond.



Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office have charged five suspects, including a 15-year-old boy as an adult, after a shooting at Carolyn Crayton Park left 12 people injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Deputies responded to Carolyn Crayton Park just after 12:06 a.m. Sunday after a fight between two groups escalated into a shootout near the skatepark area.

Gunfire injured 12 people ranging in age from 17 to 19 years old, sending two victims into critical condition.

On Monday, authorities arrested 24-year-old David Pitts and 20-year-old Jaquez Bailey.

Investigators then took 17-year-old Lantonio Hill, 19-year-old Justin Green, and 15-year-old Ahmad Lundy into custody on Tuesday.

Pitts, Bailey, Hill, and Green face 12 counts of aggravated assault each, with Green facing an additional probation violation, while Lundy faces 12 adult counts of aggravated assault.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Lantonio Rodrigues Hill Jr. (Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Hospital staff placed the emergency room on lockdown early Sunday while police secured personal vehicles left by arriving victims.

Deputies towed seven vehicles from the scene and a local hospital to a crime lab for processing, and investigators interviewed 10 witnesses.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified what specific argument started the confrontation between the two groups at the park.

Law enforcement agencies have not released the names of the 12 victims who required medical care.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information about the park shooting is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or 478-310-5112. Tipsters can also contact Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.