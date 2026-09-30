Braves fans ready for Game 2 with Dodgers matchup on the line

The Brief The Braves can advance to face the Dodgers with a win over the Phillies on Wednesday. Fans celebrated Atlanta’s 5-3 comeback victory in Game 1 and gathered at The Battery ahead of Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., with Truist Park gates opening at noon and tickets still available.



Braves fans gathered at The Battery on Wednesday with Atlanta one win away from advancing to the National League Division Series.

After rallying to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in Tuesday’s wild-card opener, the Braves can clinch the best-of-three series Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park. A victory would set up a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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Game 1 comeback fires up fans

What they're saying:

Atlanta’s eighth-inning rally turned the series opener into a celebration for Braves fans, who credited Austin Riley with delivering when it mattered.

"Man, that was amazing to see Austin Riley, we knew he was going to do it," one fan told FOX 5 Atlanta

Another fan described the moment the game turned.

"I was getting a little desperate there," the fan said. "And then when that ball was hit, my hat went in the air."

Music and festivities were underway at The Battery by 11 a.m. Wednesday as fans arrived ahead of Game 2.

Game time and tickets

What we know:

Truist Park gates open at noon, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

Braves communications staff told FOX 5’s Caitlin Pratt that tickets remained available Wednesday morning. Tuesday’s opener did not draw a sellout crowd.

Braves offer a playful excuse to watch

For fans hoping to step away from work or school, the Braves posted a tongue-in-cheek excuse form on social media.

The team has made the form a recurring part of its postseason celebrations, giving fans another way to join in as Atlanta tries to extend its playoff run.