Decatur school chief Gyimah Whitaker to leave post Dec. 31

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The Brief City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker announced her resignation Tuesday, concluding more than three years in the district. Whitaker will officially leave her post on Dec. 31 following historic district gains on statewide accountability measures. Deputy Superintendent Karen Newton-Scott steps in as interim superintendent on Jan. 1 while officials search for a permanent leader.



City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker announced Tuesday night that she will step down at the end of the year following historic academic gains across the district.

Decatur superintendent resigns

What we know:

Whitaker will step down Dec. 31 after leading the school system since July 2023 under the district's "All in Decatur" strategic plan.

School officials confirmed the district recorded its highest state accountability score in history during her tenure, consistently placing among Georgia's top-performing public school systems.

Leadership search questions

What we don't know:

The Board of Education has not announced an official start date or firm timeline for its national search to hire a permanent superintendent.

School officials have also not shared where Whitaker will work next after leaving the system at year's end.

Record academic performance gains

By the numbers:

Decatur High School students earned a 91% pass rate on Advanced Placement exams this year, with 552 students taking 878 exams.

The district's four-year graduation rate reached 96.6% this year, climbing more than 2.5 percentage points during the past four years as math scores ranked among Georgia's highest.

Departing superintendent reflects

What they're saying:

Whitaker praised local teachers and families while reflecting on the system's classroom accomplishments.

"Serving the students and families of the City of Decatur alongside our high-quality educators has been one of the great privileges of my career," Whitaker said. "I am proud of what our administration and this community have achieved together, raising expectations, expanding opportunities for students, and securing real progress in academic achievement at every level. Our work together shows what is possible when student success remains the unwavering focus. I thank the Board of Education for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead in this remarkable community. As I move forward with new opportunities, I am confident that the foundation we have built will serve Decatur students for years to come."

Gyimah Whitaker's tenure

The backstory:

Gyimah Whitaker was named the sole finalist to lead City Schools of Decatur in March 2023, succeeding Maggie Fehrman after more than two decades in education leadership and earning degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Georgia State University.

During her tenure, Whitaker led districtwide initiatives that included an intensified focus on pedestrian safety and speed cameras in school zones ahead of the 2025–2026 school year.

Her administration faced intense scrutiny in May 2026 after offensive comments about Muslims and transgender individuals surfaced from a podcast hosted by her husband, Jason Whitaker. The remarks sparked parent protests, calls for her resignation, and questions regarding her use of his studio to record district podcast episodes at no charge.

Whitaker publicly distanced herself from the remarks, stating she did not share her husband's views and maintaining that leaders should be evaluated on the merit of their work. The Decatur Board of Education subsequently launched an independent, third-party investigation into the matter.

The inquiry concluded in October 2026 after finding insufficient evidence of wrongdoing, clearing Whitaker of the allegations.

Interim district leadership plans

What's next:

Deputy Superintendent Karen Newton-Scott will take over as interim superintendent on Jan. 1.

School board members plan to begin a nationwide search to select the district's next permanent leader.