Meet and greets this week for new Decatur Schools superintendent

City Schools of Decatur is one step closer to having a superintendent.

Dr. Gyimah Whitaker has been named the sole finalist. She is expected to assume the CEO role on July 1.

Dr. Whitaker has more than two decades of leadership experience. Most recently she served as the deputy chief academic officer for Fulton County Schools where she supervised the Assistant Superintendents of Student Support Services and Learning and Teaching and oversaw a budget of $48M general funds, $61M federal funds, and $47M ESSR funds.

"Dr. Whitaker has a long track record of being a results-oriented educational leader with the proven ability to create sustainable outcomes by leading through impact and influence," said James H. Herndon III, Chair of the School Board for CSD. "We are thrilled to have her helming CSD, particularly at the start of "All In Decatur," the district’s new five-year strategic plan.

"I am humbled and delighted to serve as the next Superintendent of the City Schools of Decatur," said Whitaker. "I was drawn to this district because it is truly a gem - a rare and special find. I am proud to be ALL IN DECATUR to ensure we reach an even higher level of brilliance."

Dr. Whitaker earned a Bachelor of Arts in African American studies and Master of Science in Elementary Education from University of Pennsylvania. She holds a doctoral degree from Georgia State University in Educational Leadership and Administration.

She is married with two children.

Dr. Whitaker takes over for Dr. Maggie Fehrman, who had headed the district for two years.

"One of the hallmarks of a strong district is its ability to transition from one leader to another while continuing to build on success," concluded Herndon. "I am confident we will do that here, and I am more excited than ever about the future of City Schools of Decatur."

The district will hold a meet and greet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the CSD Board Room and Thursday in the Decatur High School cafeteria.