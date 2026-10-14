Investigation clears Decatur schools leader over podcast comments

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The Brief A third-party investigation cleared City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker of any wrongdoing following public controversy. The school board announced the findings Tuesday and plans to release the full report within 10 days. Parents had protested after Whitaker's husband made offensive comments on his podcast.



A third-party investigation found insufficient evidence of any wrongdoing by City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker following controversy over public comments made by her husband.

What we know:

The Decatur Board of Education announced Tuesday that an independent third-party investigation into Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker found insufficient evidence to support findings of wrongdoing.

School leaders plan to release the complete report within 10 days.

The board launched the inquiry after parents protested outside a school board meeting following public remarks made by Whitaker's husband, Jason Whitaker.

The backstory:

Jason Whitaker owns Podium Studios in Marietta and hosts the "J-Whit Podcast."

During episodes, he referred to Muslims as "low I-Q" and compared them to "sixth century goat herders," while also stating "there is no such thing as trans men, trans women."

School Board Member Lorraine Irier described the comments as dehumanizing, and several parents called for Superintendent Whitaker to resign.

Superintendent Whitaker previously defended herself in a statement, saying leaders should be judged on their work rather than their spouse's personal views.

She stated that marriage is not a mandate for identical thinking and noted she does not agree with her husband's views.

Irier emphasized that the podcast comments do not align with the district's commitment to respecting diversity and tolerance.

What we don't know:

School officials did not disclose the precise scope or topic of the third-party investigation, nor did they share details discussed during closed-door executive sessions.

The board also did not publicly identify the specific firm hired to conduct the independent review.

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