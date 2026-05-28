Decatur school board orders probe after 'dehumanizing' podcast comments

The Brief The Decatur Board of Education launched an independent investigation following days of controversy surrounding School Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker. Parents protested outside a Decatur school board meeting after the superintendent's husband made anti-Muslim and anti-transgender podcast remarks. School officials will hire a third party to conduct the probe, though they did not state if it targets the superintendent.



The Decatur Board of Education announced an independent investigation Thursday following days of public controversy surrounding the school district's leader.

The school superintendent faces heavy scrutiny over offensive comments her husband made on his podcast regarding Muslims and transgender people.

Decatur board launch

What we know:

Decatur Board of Education announced that a third party will conduct an independent investigation into recent concerns. The announcement followed a closed-door executive session the school board held to discuss a private personnel matter, which School Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker did not attend.

The probe comes after a couple dozen parents protested outside a school board meeting. Community members demanded transparency and called for an investigation regarding the superintendent after her husband, Jason Whitaker, made controversial comments on his podcast.

Podcaster comments spark

The backstory:

Jason Whitaker owns Podium Studios in Marietta, where he produces the "J-Whit Podcast". During one episode, he called Muslims "low I-Q" and compared them to "sixth century goat herders."

In another episode, Jason Whitaker claimed that "there is no such thing as trans men trans women." School Board Member Lorraine Irier, who has children enrolled at Beacon Hill Middle School, described the remarks as disturbing and dehumanizing.

District reaction details

What they're saying "We’re here because trust has been eroded," Irier said. "I cannot support rhetoric rooted in fear, exclusion or dehumanization of anyone."

Local parents are actively calling for an investigation into the superintendent. "We believe absolutely she should make comments publicly where she stands," parent Nydia Almond said. When asked if the superintendent should resign, Almond said "I think she should."

Unanswered probe elements

What we don't know:

School officials did not disclose the official topic of the investigation or explicitly state if it is connected to Superintendent Whitaker. Board members would not disclose what occurred during their private executive session.

The board also did not clarify which outside firm will conduct the independent probe. School leaders did not provide a timeline for when the investigation would be complete.

Community stance established

Local perspective:

Irier emphasized the comments on the podcast do not align with the culture of the local school district. Irier stated the district prioritizes a welcoming environment for all families.

"Our values here in Decatur are to respect diversity and tolerance and this is not a place for hate," Irier said. School Board Chair Carmen Sulton confirmed the third-party probe was a direct decision the board made "in light of concerns."