Georgia superintendent under fire after husband's podcast comments surface

The Brief City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker faces resignation demands from local parents over a controversial podcast hosted by her husband. The podcast features remarks calling Muslims "low IQ" and denying the existence of transgender and cisgender identities. The school district released a statement defending the superintendent's values and noted she records her official podcast at her husband's studio for free.



Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker faces intense scrutiny and calls for her resignation after parents discovered controversial statements about Muslims and transgender individuals on a podcast her husband hosted.

Podcast controversy sparks outrage

What we know:

City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker is facing demands to step down after local parents discovered controversial statements her husband Jason Whitaker made on a podcast. The program, called "The J-Whit Podcast," is produced at Podium Studios in Marietta, a facility Jason Whitaker owns.

In one episode, Whitaker referred to Muslims as "low IQ" and compared them to "sixth-century goat herders." The YouTube video was made private on Wednesday. According to local news site Decaturish.com, he also denied the existence of transgender and cisgender identities in another episode, stating, "God made man and woman. There is no such thing as trans men, trans women, other binary groups, or cis men, cis women."

Parents' outrage over podcast

What they're saying:

Local parents are outraged and argue that the superintendent can no longer lead the diverse school system. Tracey Nance, who has children at Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School, said, "When I hear hate-filled speech, I absolutely know that it doesn’t belong." Matthew Woodruff, a parent with children at Talley Street Upper Elementary and Clairmont Elementary, explicitly called for her to step down, stating, "I do not believe that she has the credibility to continue to lead the district."

Superintendent stance remains unconfirmed

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Dr. Whitaker shares her husband's views. The school district spokesperson did not address that specific question directly when contacted. Podium Studios has not responded to requests for comment over the last two days.

District defends official recordings

The backstory:

The superintendent's professional ties to her husband's studio complicate the controversy. She records her own official school district podcast called "Words with Dr. Whitaker." The school district released this statement:

"While Podium Studios may accommodate a diverse range of podcast recordings, the views and opinions shared in the CSD Words with Dr. Whitaker Podcast reflect the superintendent's values and uphold the City Schools of Decatur's commitment to ensuring equitable outcomes for every student. The venue was available to the City Schools of Decatur at no cost. Podium Studios has never received school district funds."

Special board meeting scheduled

What's next:

The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education will hold a meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m. The board will enter an executive session to discuss a personnel matter.