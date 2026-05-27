Accused Apalachee shooter Colt Gray scheduled to appear in court Thursday

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The Brief Accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray is scheduled for a Barrow County court hearing on Thursday morning. The upcoming status hearing comes as the case has been stalled awaiting results of his mental health evaluation. The teenage gunman faces malice and felony murder charges after a 2024 mass shooting that left four people dead.



Attorneys for the teen accused of executing a deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School will return to a Barrow County courtroom Thursday morning for a pivotal status hearing.

The 9 a.m. legal proceeding follows months of delays while the court awaited an evaluation of the suspect's mental health status.

Barrow County court proceeding

What we know:

Colt Gray is scheduled to appear at the Barrow County courthouse Thursday at 9 a.m. for a status hearing.

The case against the accused gunman has been at a standstill while waiting for a mental health evaluation.

Thursday's hearing could reveal the findings of that mental health evaluation and determine exactly how the legal case will move forward.

Gray faces malice and felony murder charges for the attack and has entered a plea of not guilty.

Stalled legal case

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the specific results of the psychiatric review are or if the defense plans to challenge Gray's competency to stand trial.

Officials have not stated if the public will have full access to the medical findings during Thursday's session.

Apalachee High School shooting

The backstory:

Authorities said Gray walked into Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024, carrying an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire.

The mass shooting killed 14-year-old student Christian Angulo, 14-year-old student Mason Schermerhorn, 53-year-old teacher Cristina Irimie and 39-year-old teacher Richard Aspinwall.

Seven additional people suffered injuries during the campus attack, and Gray was subsequently charged with four counts of felony murder.

Father enabling attack

Dig deeper:

The teen's father, Colin Gray, was found guilty in March on 27 felony counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

Prosecutors successfully argued that the father enabled his teenage son by providing access to the weapon used in the school assault.

Jurors listened to details regarding the younger Gray's severe mental health struggles and viewed video footage of the high school attack during the father's trial.

July sentencing hearing

What's next:

Following his conviction in March, the older Gray is scheduled to return to court for a consecutive two-day sentencing hearing in late July.

Meanwhile, the court system will determine the trajectory of his son's prosecution based on the updates presented Thursday.