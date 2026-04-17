Apalachee High School shooting suspect to appear in court

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The Brief The teen accused of the deadly Apalachee High School shooting will return to a Barrow County courtroom on May 28. Colt Gray faces a status hearing as the legal process continues following the 2024 attack that killed four people. His father, Colin Gray, awaits a July sentencing after a jury found him guilty of 27 felony counts related to the shooting.



Colt Gray, the teen accused of opening fire inside Apalachee High School in 2024, is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Gray has a status hearing in his case scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 28 at the Barrow County courthouse.

The backstory:

Gray is accused of walking into Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024, with an AR-15-style rifle and opening fire. Two students, 14-year-old Christian Angulo and 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, and two teachers, 53-year-old Cristina Irimie and 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall, were killed. Seven other people were injured.

Gray, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, was charged with four counts of felony murder.

Dig deeper:

His father, Colin Gray, was also found guilty in March on 27 felony counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children. Prosecutors argued his father enabled his son in the attacks.

During the trial, video of the attack was played, and jurors heard testimony about the younger Gray’s struggles with his mental health.

What's next:

The older Gray will face a two-day sentencing hearing in late July.