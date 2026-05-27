Atlanta restaurants add mandatory tips to bills ahead of World Cup

The Brief Some Atlanta restaurants are adding or increasing automatic gratuities before the World Cup. Restaurant owners say international visitors are used to different tipping customs. Customers FOX 5 spoke with said they understand and support the policy changes.



Some Atlanta restaurants are stiffening their mandatory tipping policies this summer, before the World Cup crowd comes to town.

T's Brunch Bar, which has a location on Peachtree Street in Midtown, is among them.

"Different peoples' cultures, it’s not nothing bad, they just don't tip," said Teneshia Murray Butler, T's Brunch Bar owner. "They're not used to it in other countries. And so they just don't like the tip."

The restaurant will raise its current 18% automatic gratuity to 20%.

What we know:

Restaurants across Atlanta are preparing for massive crowds when the World Cup comes to town.

In many countries outside the United States, leaving a tip is not standard practice. The policy shift ensures that restaurant staff are fairly compensated for their hard work during the tournament rush.

Restaurants in other World Cup host cities, like in Boston and Kansas City, have done the same.

Several customers FOX 5 spoke with, including Anijah Wilson, who was visiting Atlanta from Maryland, said she completely understood and supported the idea.

"I used to work in the service industry," Wilson said. "It's important because a lot of people miss the mark sometimes with tipping or showing gratitude."

Local perspective:

Slim Clark, who has waited tables at T’s Brunch Bar for three years, expressed excitement about the event and noted that staff have been discussing it constantly.

Clark stated that the mandatory 20 percent is "just another number" and emphasized that the restaurant will maintain its high standard of service.

"We're going to keep our service going the same way we always," she said.

Butler said ultimately, she made the decision to give the best experience to everyone.

"No matter where you live, what country you live in, I just want you to be happy and have great food and good customer service," Butler said. "And I want them to pay tips. I want them to take care of the server. That's my only goal."