Decatur Schools begin school year amid renewed focus on pedestrian safety
DECATUR, Ga. - As students in the City Schools of Decatur returned to class on Thursday for the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, officials are placing renewed emphasis on pedestrian safety following a series of crashes involving students and school staff.
The school district welcomed about 5,500 students across its campuses, which include one early childhood center, five K-2 schools, two upper elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school. Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker said the district’s top priority is creating a "safe, engaging, and inclusive environment where every student succeeds."
Local perspective:
That focus comes as the city continues to address concerns about pedestrian safety around school zones. Over the past year, multiple students and a crossing guard were hit by vehicles in or near crosswalks.
Among the most serious incidents:
On Jan. 9, a 13-year-old was struck by a driver who ran a red light at the crosswalk between Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School. The driver fled the scene and has not been found.
On Nov. 6, a 16-year-old boy was killed while crossing East College Avenue. Police charged Decatur resident Jared Bradley with homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.
On Sept. 11, a crossing guard was hit at South Candler Street and East College Avenue while helping a student cross. The guard survived, and the driver was arrested.
Those incidents are part of a troubling trend that saw at least 24 pedestrian-involved crashes reported in Decatur since January, including one fatality.
In response, the city installed speed cameras in some school zones.
Big picture view:
City officials also reminded drivers of Georgia laws requiring all motorists to stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children, with potential penalties including a mandatory court appearance, up to a $1,000 fine, and up to six points on a driver’s license.
What's next:
Alongside safety upgrades, the district is also launching the third year of its five-year strategic plan. This year’s top goals include enhancing safety, supporting academic success, and executing a capital improvement plan. New measures include background checks for visitors, additional school resource officers, and weapons detection systems at the middle and high schools.
The Source: Decatur City Schools and the City of Decatur provided the details for this article. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used.