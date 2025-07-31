Expand / Collapse search

Decatur Schools begin school year amid renewed focus on pedestrian safety

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 31, 2025 7:55pm EDT
Decatur
The Brief

    • Renewed emphasis on pedestrian safety in Decatur schools due to recent crashes involving students and staff.
    • Installation of speed cameras in school zones as part of efforts to improve safety.
    • Reminder to drivers about Georgia laws requiring them to stop for school buses, with significant penalties for violations.

DECATUR, Ga. - As students in the City Schools of Decatur returned to class on Thursday for the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, officials are placing renewed emphasis on pedestrian safety following a series of crashes involving students and school staff.

The school district welcomed about 5,500 students across its campuses, which include one early childhood center, five K-2 schools, two upper elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school. Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker said the district’s top priority is creating a "safe, engaging, and inclusive environment where every student succeeds."

Local perspective:

That focus comes as the city continues to address concerns about pedestrian safety around school zones. Over the past year, multiple students and a crossing guard were hit by vehicles in or near crosswalks. 

Among the most serious incidents:

On Jan. 9, a 13-year-old was struck by a driver who ran a red light at the crosswalk between Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School. The driver fled the scene and has not been found.

On Nov. 6, a 16-year-old boy was killed while crossing East College Avenue. Police charged Decatur resident Jared Bradley with homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.

On Sept. 11, a crossing guard was hit at South Candler Street and East College Avenue while helping a student cross. The guard survived, and the driver was arrested.

Those incidents are part of a troubling trend that saw at least 24 pedestrian-involved crashes reported in Decatur since January, including one fatality.

In response, the city installed speed cameras in some school zones.

Big picture view:

City officials also reminded drivers of Georgia laws requiring all motorists to stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children, with potential penalties including a mandatory court appearance, up to a $1,000 fine, and up to six points on a driver’s license.

What's next:

Alongside safety upgrades, the district is also launching the third year of its five-year strategic plan. This year’s top goals include enhancing safety, supporting academic success, and executing a capital improvement plan. New measures include background checks for visitors, additional school resource officers, and weapons detection systems at the middle and high schools.

The Source: Decatur City Schools and the City of Decatur provided the details for this article. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used.

