Decatur Schools begin school year amid renewed focus on pedestrian safety

The Brief Renewed emphasis on pedestrian safety in Decatur schools due to recent crashes involving students and staff. Installation of speed cameras in school zones as part of efforts to improve safety. Reminder to drivers about Georgia laws requiring them to stop for school buses, with significant penalties for violations.



As students in the City Schools of Decatur returned to class on Thursday for the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, officials are placing renewed emphasis on pedestrian safety following a series of crashes involving students and school staff.

The school district welcomed about 5,500 students across its campuses, which include one early childhood center, five K-2 schools, two upper elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school. Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker said the district’s top priority is creating a "safe, engaging, and inclusive environment where every student succeeds."

Local perspective:

That focus comes as the city continues to address concerns about pedestrian safety around school zones. Over the past year, multiple students and a crossing guard were hit by vehicles in or near crosswalks.

Among the most serious incidents:

On Jan. 9, a 13-year-old was struck by a driver who ran a red light at the crosswalk between Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School. The driver fled the scene and has not been found.

On Nov. 6, a 16-year-old boy was killed while crossing East College Avenue. Police charged Decatur resident Jared Bradley with homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.

On Sept. 11, a crossing guard was hit at South Candler Street and East College Avenue while helping a student cross. The guard survived, and the driver was arrested.

Those incidents are part of a troubling trend that saw at least 24 pedestrian-involved crashes reported in Decatur since January, including one fatality.

In response, the city installed speed cameras in some school zones.

Big picture view:

City officials also reminded drivers of Georgia laws requiring all motorists to stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children, with potential penalties including a mandatory court appearance, up to a $1,000 fine, and up to six points on a driver’s license.

What's next:

Alongside safety upgrades, the district is also launching the third year of its five-year strategic plan. This year’s top goals include enhancing safety, supporting academic success, and executing a capital improvement plan. New measures include background checks for visitors, additional school resource officers, and weapons detection systems at the middle and high schools.