Crossing guard struck by hit-and-run driver in Decatur Monday morning

A City of Decatur crossing guard was struck by a vehicle shortly after 8 a.m. Sept. 11 at the intersection of South Candler Street and East College Avenue.

The Decatur Police Department says that the crossing guard had entered the intersection at the appropriate time to help a student cross when a red sedan turning right onto South Candler Street from East College hit the guard.

The guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver took off and the police department is looking for the driver.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.