Speed cameras in city of Decatur school zones set to go online next month

A community group’s push for safer streets in the city of Decatur saw momentum with new speed cameras installed in school zones around the city. Those cameras will start clocking driver speeds next month and issuing citations in November.

Community organizers told FOX 5 it’s a much-needed investment in safety they’ve worked for quite some time to see.

"We’ve been pushing for, and the city has been working for this for five years," resident Patricia Liscio said.

In the 4.4 square miles that make up the city of Decatur, Liscio says walking is a way of life. That’s why she and other residents joined together to form Calm Decatur—a group dedicated to increasing safety for pedestrians on city streets.

"It’s part of the city of Decatur culture," she explained.

Resident James Rodatus says that way of life has been threatened in recent years by careless drivers.

"Since I’ve lived here in 2016, three fatalities have happened at that intersection," he said, referring to South Candler Street and Midway Road.

Decatur police say they have been called to 24 pedestrian-involved accidents, including one fatality, at intersections across the city since last January.

"One of the crossing guards was hit by a hit-and-run driver last year," Rodatus recalled.

That crossing guard, hailed as a hero for shielding a student from harm, made a full recovery.

Rodatus and Liscio say they believe new speed cameras set to go live next month will help ensure no one else gets hurt.

"We hope the speed cameras are one of the things that will help make these stretches of road safer for the kids in our community," Rodatus told FOX 5.

Decatur City Commissioners held a vote Monday night to finalize the list of roads where cameras have been installed. The locations include:

Scott Boulevard near Westchester Elementary School

West College Avenue near Beacon Hill Middle and Oakhurst Elementary schools

Clairemont Avenue near Clairemont Elementary School

Church Street near Clairemont Elementary

South Candler Street near Winnona Park Elementary School

The cameras will operate one hour before and after school--on school days only. City officials plan to do a two-week public education campaign starting at the end of this month.

"They have been shown to reduce speeding by 90 percent within the first three months, so we’re really excited to see their effect," Liscio stated.

There will be a 30-day grace period of warning citations from Oct. 14 to Nov. 12. After Nov. 13, real citations will be sent to speeders in the mail.