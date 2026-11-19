The Brief Spalding County deputies are sharing essential tips to prevent package theft as the holiday shopping rush begins. Officials strongly advise tracking your deliveries closely to ensure boxes do not sit unguarded for long periods. Security cameras and trusted neighbors can provide crucial backup when you are away from home during deliveries.



The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to secure their holiday deliveries immediately to keep porch pirates from stealing packages off doorsteps.

Spalding County theft prevention

What we know:

Law enforcement officials want residents to protect their money from thieves prowling for vulnerable deliveries. The sheriff's office is advising shoppers to use tracking numbers for every purchase.

Delivery schedules

What we don't know:

Because shipping windows constantly shift, deputies warn that leaving a delivery time to chance creates a major vulnerability. Unattended boxes left sitting on porches while residents are at work become easy targets for criminals.

Tracking your purchases

What they're saying:

DeAndre Smith from the Spalding County Sheriff's Office explained that knowing exactly when a package will arrive is critical for security. "If you got a trusted neighbor, let them know so they can go retrieve that package," Smith said.

Steps for residents

What you can do:

Many delivery apps will send immediate notifications with photo proof when a driver leaves a box at your door. Residents can also install a doorbell camera to monitor activity and receive alerts the moment someone approaches.

The original packaging risk

Why you should care:

Many companies now ship products in their original boxes, making it effortless for criminals to identify valuable items. Retrieving these exposed packages from the porch as rapidly as possible limits your exposure to theft.