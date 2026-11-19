Porch pirates: Deputies issue holiday package warnings
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to secure their holiday deliveries immediately to keep porch pirates from stealing packages off doorsteps.
Spalding County theft prevention
What we know:
Law enforcement officials want residents to protect their money from thieves prowling for vulnerable deliveries. The sheriff's office is advising shoppers to use tracking numbers for every purchase.
Delivery schedules
What we don't know:
Because shipping windows constantly shift, deputies warn that leaving a delivery time to chance creates a major vulnerability. Unattended boxes left sitting on porches while residents are at work become easy targets for criminals.
Tracking your purchases
What they're saying:
DeAndre Smith from the Spalding County Sheriff's Office explained that knowing exactly when a package will arrive is critical for security. "If you got a trusted neighbor, let them know so they can go retrieve that package," Smith said.
Steps for residents
What you can do:
Many delivery apps will send immediate notifications with photo proof when a driver leaves a box at your door. Residents can also install a doorbell camera to monitor activity and receive alerts the moment someone approaches.
The original packaging risk
Why you should care:
Many companies now ship products in their original boxes, making it effortless for criminals to identify valuable items. Retrieving these exposed packages from the porch as rapidly as possible limits your exposure to theft.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, who spoke with FOX 5 News reporter Doug Evans on video about package security tips.