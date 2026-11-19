article

The Brief Autopsy results show 36-year-old Allison Lynn Anderson died after being attacked by dogs in Bartow County, the GBI announced Thursday. Deputies found Anderson dead Monday morning in a field behind an abandoned home on Dogwood Trail SW near Dallas Mountain. Bartow County Animal Control has taken several of the dogs involved into custody as state agents continue investigating.



A 36-year-old woman found dead behind an abandoned home in Bartow County earlier this week was killed in a dog attack, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Bartow County Sheriff's deputies responded around 9 a.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported an unresponsive woman in a field in the 10 block of Dogwood Trail SW, off Rolling Hills Drive SW, in an area known as Dallas Mountain near the Paulding County line.

RELATED: Woman found dead behind abandoned Bartow County house identified

Deputies arrived first and found the woman—later identified as 36-year-old Allison Lynn Anderson of Cartersville—dead at the scene. The Georgia State Patrol and GBI agents joined the investigation at the sheriff's office's request.

Anderson's body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy determined she died from injuries suffered in a dog attack.

Officials confirmed Thursday that several of the dogs involved have been located and are in the custody of Bartow County Animal Control. Once the GBI's investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

What they're saying:

Anderson's out-of-state family said she always went by the name Allison Garner. They launched a Facebook page called "Justice for Allison Lynn" featuring photos and posts describing her as a mother, daughter, sister and aunt who had a heart of gold.

Her family said she grew up in Holly Springs. She leaves behind a grieving mother and three children: 20-year-old daughter Miley and two younger sons, Lathem and Jaxon, according to a GoFundMe. Relatives shared that Miley is currently expecting her first child—a baby boy who will never get the chance to meet his grandmother.

Neighbor Betty Mathison spoke with FOX 5's Denise Dillon earlier in the week about the scene. She said dozens of law enforcement vehicles lined the road near her home during Monday's initial response.

"Thirty-five, forty different cars. Oh, they was lined up all the way down the road – the GBI, State Patrol," Mathison said.

Mathison recalled Anderson frequently staying with friends in the area and stopping by to chat while walking down the road.

"I would see her she'd be walking the road; she'd stop by sometime and talk to me. She was a really sweet little girl, she was real sweet," Mathison said.

Investigators spoke with Mathison and reviewed footage from security cameras at her home.

"They talked to me. My grandson put me up some cameras so they looked at the cameras. It reaches to the road, so I'm hoping they can see something, and it might be helpful," Mathison said.

Mathison also shared a message of support for Anderson's relatives.

"To her family, I'm praying for them and I hope they get justice and get some kind of peace from it," Mathison said.

What we don't know:

While autopsy results have confirmed how Anderson died following widespread social media speculation earlier this week, investigators have not said how many total dogs took part in the attack or whether any animals remain loose in the area.

Authorities also have not released details on who owns the dogs, what breeds were involved or whether anyone could face criminal charges.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at (706) 624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

With the holidays approaching, loved ones created a GoFundMe titled "A Loving Goodbye for Allison Anderson (Garner)." According to the family, all donations will go toward Anderson's funeral and burial expenses, with any remaining money going directly toward supporting Miley, Lathem and Jaxon. You can learn more here.

Donations can also be made directly to Cagle Funeral Home, which can be reached at 706-692-6615.