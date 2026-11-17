The Brief Investigators in Bartow County are looking into a suspicious death after a 911 caller found a woman's body in Cartersville. Deputies and state agents located 36-year-old Allison Lynn Anderson in the yard of an abandoned home near Dogwood Trail SW. Officials have not released the cause of death, and no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.



Authorities are investigating the death of 36-year-old Allison Lynn Anderson after a 911 caller found her body Monday morning in the yard of an abandoned home off Rolling Hills Drive SW.

What we know:

A 911 caller reported finding a woman dead around 9:10 a.m. Monday in the area of Dogwood Trail SW off Rolling Hills Drive SW, according to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and investigators responded to the scene alongside the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.

Authorities found the victim in the yard of an abandoned home and later identified her as Anderson of Cartersville.

Medical examiners took Anderson to the GBI State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released how Anderson died or what led investigators to classify her death as suspicious.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case, the sheriff's office said. Investigators have not shared any suspect details or confirmed when more information will become available.