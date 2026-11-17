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The Brief Atlanta police arrested 29-year-old Darnell Howard in connection with a deadly May shooting on Conley Road SE. Investigators say Howard rammed a marked patrol vehicle at a gas station on Thurman Road on Thursday, sparking a vehicle and foot chase into Conley. Howard is facing murder, aggravated assault and multiple felony and traffic charges following his arrest.



A 29-year-old man wanted for a deadly May shooting in southeast Atlanta is in custody after police said he rammed a patrol cruiser at a gas station and led officers on a chase into Conley last week.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers received a tip from investigators on Thursday regarding the whereabouts of 29-year-old Darnell Howard.

Howard was wanted in connection with a May 14 shooting in the 800 block of Conley Road SE. Officers responding to that call found a 44-year-old man who had been shot multiple times; he died at the scene, police said. Homicide investigators later identified Howard as the suspect.

Family members identified the man killed as Julius Broughton.

Officers spotted Howard at a gas station on Thurman Road on Nov. 12. When officers moved in to arrest him, Howard rammed a marked patrol car and sped away, triggering a police chase, according to investigators.

RELATED: Family identifies man killed in Conley Road shooting

According to police, officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle during the pursuit before tracking it to a neighborhood in Conley. Police then spotted Howard and took him into custody after a short foot chase.

Howard was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, improper passing and failure to obey traffic signs or control devices.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly released the name of the 44-year-old man killed in the May 14 shooting or shared what investigators believe led up to the gunfire.

Authorities also have not said whether any officers were injured when Howard rammed the patrol cruiser.