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The Brief A 3-year-old boy died at a children's hospital on Friday, three days after first responders were called to an Austell home for a reported fall. Detectives arrested 20-year-old Tyrese Penn on Thursday. He was charged with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children. Penn is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, and police say additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.



A 20-year-old man was arrested on felony charges after a 3-year-old boy died days following an early-morning medical call at an Austell home, police said.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, detectives obtained a warrant and arrested 20-year-old Tyrese Penn on Thursday. He was charged with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The arrest stems from a medical call around 3:09 a.m. on Nov. 10, when Austell police officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of Washington Street for a 3-year-old boy who had reportedly fallen.

Austell Fire Department firefighters and EMTs treated the child at the scene before an ambulance took him to the hospital. He was later taken to a children's hospital in critical condition.

The Austell Police Department asked the Cobb County Police Department to assist with the case, and detectives responded to both the home and the hospital to investigate.

On Friday, a day after Penn's arrest, the 3-year-old boy died from his injuries at the children's hospital, police confirmed. His family has been notified.

Detectives said the investigation remains active and additional charges may be pending.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the 3-year-old boy's name or shared details about the relationship between Penn and the child.

Police also have not explained what investigators believe actually caused the child's injuries or whether prosecutors plan to upgrade Penn's charges following the boy's death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.