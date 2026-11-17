The Brief Hinesville police are asking for the public's help after officers found a bag containing a human placenta and umbilical cord near Highway 84. Surveillance video shows someone discarded the bag during the evening hours of Nov. 7 near West General Stewart Way. Detectives are working to determine the welfare of anyone involved and urge anyone with tips to call 912-368-8211.



Investigators in Hinesville are working to identify who discarded a bag containing what appeared to be a human placenta and umbilical cord near Highway 84 earlier this month.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of West General Stewart Way near its intersection with Highway 84 on Nov. 8 after receiving a report of a suspicious bag, according to the Hinesville Police Department.

When officers arrived, they recovered the bag and found what appeared to be a human placenta and umbilical cord inside.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the surrounding area to trace how the bag ended up near the intersection, police said.

The video revealed that someone discarded the bag during the evening hours of Nov. 7.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about who left the bag or the exact circumstances surrounding the disposal.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the welfare of anyone who may be involved.

What you can do:

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the bag, its contents or the circumstances surrounding the incident to come forward.

Detectives noted that even seemingly insignificant details could be valuable to the investigation.

You can share information with the Hinesville Police Department using any of the following options:

Speak with a detective: Call 912-368-8211 and select option 5.

Submit a tip by email: Send information to hpd-tips@cityofhinesville.org.

Leave an anonymous tip: Call 912-368-8211 and select option 9.