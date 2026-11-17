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The Brief Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigators charged 21-year-old Jamarion McPherson of Carrollton with multiple felonies following a CyberTipline report and cellphone search. An investigator uncovered separate evidence of child abuse during a forensic examination of McPherson's phone, allowing authorities to locate and help a child. Authorities have not yet released details regarding McPherson's bond status, court date, or the specific timeline of the initial Dropbox tip.



A digital tip regarding suspected child sexual exploitation led Carroll County investigators to seize a Carrollton man's cellphone, uncover additional abuse evidence, and intervene to help a child.

What we know:

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after receiving a CyberTipline report submitted by Dropbox, according to the agency.

Investigator Courtney Short led the effort that resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Jamarion McPherson of Carrollton.

During the arrest, Short seized McPherson's cellphone as evidence, the sheriff's office said.

A forensic extraction and examination of the device revealed separate evidence indicating sexual activity involving a minor.

By the numbers:

Prosecutors and investigators charged McPherson with 14 total felony counts stemming from both the initial report and the subsequent phone search, according to the sheriff's office:

Seven counts of sexual exploitation of children

One count of sexual battery

One count of statutory rape

One count of aggravated sodomy

One count of aggravated child molestation

One count of incest

One count of cruelty to children in the second degree

One count of child molestation

What we don't know:

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed the exact date the CyberTipline report arrived or when deputies took McPherson into custody.

Officials also have not released McPherson's booking photo, bond status, or upcoming court dates.

Why you should care:

Many CyberTipline reports involve images of unidentified children, leaving law enforcement with the difficult task of determining who the victims are and where they live, the sheriff's office noted.

In this case, Short's work beyond the initial report led to the identification of a child who could be reached and provided assistance.

"Her work serves as an important reminder that behind every CyberTip is the possibility of a child who needs help, and every investigative lead has the potential to make a life-changing difference," the Carroll County Sheriff's Office stated.

What you can do:

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children operates the CyberTipline, allowing technology companies and the public to report suspected child sexual exploitation.

Anyone with information about suspected exploitation or abuse should contact law enforcement or submit a report at www.cybertipline.org.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.