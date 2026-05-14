APD investigating deadly shooting on Conley Road

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Officers with the Atlanta Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning in the 800 block of Conley Road SE. Officers arrived to find at least one victim dead at the scene. A heavy police presence remains in the area, with portions of the road blocked off as the Homicide Unit begins its investigation.



Officers with the Atlanta Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Police are currently on the scene in the 800 block of Conley Road SE, where they confirmed at least one person was shot and killed. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and began a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Officers are currently canvassing the immediate area for any information or surveillance footage that may assist in the case. A FOX 5 Atlanta crew on the scene observed a heavy law enforcement presence, with patrol cars blocking off the street and detectives interviewing neighbors.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have not yet released the identity of the victim or a description of any potential suspects. It remains unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.