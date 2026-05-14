Operation targets crime in North Georgia forests, multiple arrests made

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The Brief Federal, state and local agencies conducted a large criminal interdiction operation across forest lands in northeast Georgia and neighboring states. Authorities issued dozens of citations, made multiple drug arrests and detained 25 people accused of living in the country illegally in Stephens County. Law enforcement agencies said the operation focused on reducing crime in and around national forest areas.



The Stephens County Sheriff's Office participated in a multi-agency criminal interdiction effort earlier this month aimed at reducing illegal activity on national forest lands in northeast Georgia and surrounding areas.

What we know:

Operation Southern Forest Trident was led by the United States Forest Service between May 1 and May 6 across parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Between May 3 and May 5, federal officers worked alongside deputies, investigators and troopers from several agencies in Stephens County, including the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities conducted patrols and safety checkpoints in and around national forest lands during the operation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Stephens County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

Officials said the U.S. Forest Service issued 33 federal citations involving offenses ranging from traffic violations to drug-related charges. Georgia State Patrol troopers issued 58 warnings and 36 traffic citations, while Georgia DNR officers issued four warnings and six citations related to hunting and fishing violations.

According to the sheriff’s office, Homeland Security officers arrested 25 people in Stephens County accused of illegally residing in the United States. Authorities said 14 of those individuals had prior felony convictions, and one person was identified as a confirmed cartel member.

Stephens County deputies also made several felony drug arrests during the operation.

Among those arrested were Victor Pena, 42, of Cornelia, and Kristen Sloan, 33, of Maysville, who investigators said were found with suspected methamphetamine and drug-related objects during a traffic stop.

Authorities also arrested Dakoda Ponder, 29, of Toccoa, after deputies allegedly found suspected cocaine and an oxycodone pill during a separate stop. Investigators said Ponder also faces a DUI charge.

During the operation, officers searched for two people who fled from a traffic stop near Highway 365 and Rock Road. Authorities later arrested Minton Carreto, 31, who investigators said was wanted in the metro Atlanta area and was illegally in the country.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Victor Pena

Officials said the operation was designed to help improve safety in areas surrounding national forest lands while deterring criminal activity.