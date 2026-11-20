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The Brief A camper fire near Ellijay has spread across multiple streets in Gilmer County and is moving toward homes on 7th Street, according to an emergency alert from the sheriff's office issued Friday afternoon. Officials are urging residents in the path of the flames to leave their homes immediately and not wait until the fire reaches their property. Firefighters are working to contain the fire, and drivers are asked to avoid the area so emergency vehicles can get through.



Emergency officials are urging residents near Ellijay to evacuate immediately after a camper fire spread across multiple streets in Gilmer County on Friday afternoon and began moving toward nearby homes.

What we know:

According to the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office, the fire started from a camper on Ogden Road near 4th Street, in the Coosawattee River Resort community, before jumping across several streets and moving up 7th Street toward multiple homes.

Fire departments from Pickens and Fannin counties have joined local crews to fight the blaze on the ground, and the Georgia Forestry Commission is requesting aerial water drops to help combat the spreading flames.

Officials strongly urged anyone in the path of the fire to leave their homes and move to a safe location right away rather than waiting until flames reach their property. Authorities are also telling everyone else to avoid the entire area so roadways remain clear for emergency vehicles and crews.

The fire broke out under heightened fire danger across north Georgia. Earlier Friday morning, the Gilmer County Emergency Management Agency shared a special weather statement from the National Weather Service warning of high fire danger conditions through Friday evening.

Forecasters noted that dry brush and vegetation, combined with relative humidity dropping to 25% or lower for at least four hours and east winds of 4 to 8 mph, create conditions where fires can spread rapidly.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet said what sparked the camper fire, how large the blaze has grown or whether any homes have been damaged.

Authorities also have not reported whether anyone has been injured or confirmed if an official shelter has opened for displaced residents.

What you can do:

Anyone living in the path of the fire on or near 7th Street is urged to evacuate immediately. Drivers and others not directly affected should avoid the Ogden Road, 4th Street and 7th Street area to keep roadways open for firefighters.

Emergency officials also remind residents across the region to check with local burn permitting authorities before doing any outdoor burning and to use extreme caution because of the dry conditions.