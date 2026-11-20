Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Coweta Judicial Circuit

The Brief A Coweta County jury found Rasheed Hakeem Williams, 33, guilty of aggravated assault and three other felonies. The case stemmed from a March 2022 incident in which Williams pointed a gun at a family in a vehicle on Interstate 85, prosecutors said. Williams was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation.



A Montgomery, Alabama, man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Coweta County jury convicted him of threatening a family with a firearm on Interstate 85.

What we know:

Rasheed Hakeem Williams, 33, was found guilty Nov. 18 of aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, possessing an illegal weapon and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. Superior Court Chief Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Williams to 30 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Evidence presented at trial showed that on March 18, 2022, a husband, wife and their 7-year-old son passed Williams’ vehicle on I-85 in Coweta County. Williams made a gun gesture with his fingers, then followed the family and pointed a firearm at them, prosecutors said. The family called 911 and described the gun as black on the bottom and silver on top.

Deputies found Williams’ vehicle within minutes, according to prosecutors. They found a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun with a round in the chamber that matched the family’s description, as well as a rifle with a sawed-off barrel in the trunk. Investigators also found marijuana, drug-distribution paraphernalia, loaded magazines and ammunition.

The family did not testify at trial because they lived hours away, prosecutors said. The jury heard their statements to a 911 dispatcher and reached its verdict in about an hour.

Williams has other, unrelated charges pending in Coweta and Troup counties. He is presumed innocent of those charges unless proven guilty.