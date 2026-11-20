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The Brief Delta stopped flying 10 international routes in 2026, including service from Atlanta to Kingstown, St. Vincent, and Vancouver. Eight of the canceled routes had passenger load factors below Delta’s 85% international average, federal data show. Some nonstop service remains on two routes: WestJet flies Atlanta-Vancouver, and Delta shifted its New York-Bermuda service to LaGuardia Airport.



Delta Air Lines has discontinued 10 international routes this year, including two from its Atlanta hub, as the airline shifts capacity toward routes with stronger passenger demand, according to SimplyFlying.com.

What we know:

Delta’s Atlanta-Kingstown route ended in September, while its Atlanta-Vancouver service also ended that month. WestJet continues to fly between Atlanta and Vancouver through its partnership with Delta, so the cancellation did not eliminate nonstop service between the cities.

The changes also affected routes from New York, Minneapolis and Detroit. Five of the discontinued routes were from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Six served Caribbean destinations, while others included Brussels, Reykjavik, Mazatlan and Vancouver.

An analysis of U.S. Department of Transportation data found that eight of the 10 routes had passenger load factors below Delta’s international average of 85%. The Atlanta-Kingstown route had the lowest load factor, at 50.4%. The figures suggest the airline is moving aircraft away from routes with weaker demand and concentrating capacity in stronger markets.

Not all the cancellations ended nonstop service. Delta moved its New York-Bermuda flights from Kennedy Airport to LaGuardia. Meanwhile, WestJet continues to operate Atlanta-Vancouver flights under its partnership with Delta.

Other Delta news

What they're saying:

Delta CEO Ed Bastian also spoke out earlier this week about the historic FAA-mandated ground stop. He told Fortune Daily podcast that it will cost the airline "tens of millions of dollars." He also said that the money could not recoupled by the airline.