The Brief A man was shot at a southeast Atlanta gas station; he was alert afterward. DeKalb County police responded to two locations overnight, but details were not available. Several cars were damaged in a parking lot near the Downtown Connector.



Police investigated a shooting in southeast Atlanta and activity at a DeKalb County apartment complex overnight, while several cars were found damaged in a downtown parking lot. Authorities had not released details about the DeKalb investigations or the apparent parking lot crash.

Cars damaged near Downtown Connector

What we know:

Several cars were damaged in a parking lot outside Kavana and Extra Space Storage on 16th Street, along the Downtown Connector. The damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking the cars. Police had not yet provided details.

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Dog removed during DeKalb police response

What we know:

DeKalb County police surrounded a home on Radcliffe Boulevard around 1 a.m. About five police cars were seen at the scene, and animal control removed a dog from the home. The reason for the police response was not known.

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Man shot at southeast Atlanta gas station

What we know:

A man was shot at a gas station on Flat Shoals Road near Fayetteville Road after 10 p.m. He was alert after the shooting, but his condition was unknown. Atlanta police were investigating.

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Police investigate at DeKalb apartment complex

What we know:

DeKalb County police were called to the Creekside Apartments on Pleasantdale Road around 3 a.m. Officers closed off part of the parking lot. No further details were available.

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These are developing stories. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.