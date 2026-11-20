Man shot while trying to stop car break-in in DeKalb, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man shot while trying to stop a car break-in in DeKalb County is recovering at home, but he says he remains worried the people who shot him could return.
What we know:
DeKalb County police responded around 3:43 a.m. Friday to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Pleasantdale Road. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and was "stable" at time of transport.
"I was hit in the stomach and thank God for right now I’m doing well," the man told FOX 5 Atlanta.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicates he was shot while trying to stop someone from breaking into a car. He has since returned home, but said he is concerned for his safety and his family’s.
"Who knows if they could come back in a month or another and try to harm us again," he said.
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What you can do:
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County Police Department app or text "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.